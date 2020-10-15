Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,804,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,468,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,128,000 after buying an additional 523,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,939,000 after buying an additional 54,017 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,196,000 after buying an additional 85,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $91.18.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $757.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

