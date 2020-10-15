Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,468,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,128,000 after buying an additional 523,846 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWX opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $757.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.93 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

