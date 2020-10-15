Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,946,000 after buying an additional 640,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,567,000 after buying an additional 637,407 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 613.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,779,000 after buying an additional 511,914 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,438,000 after buying an additional 361,711 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10,433.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,359,000 after buying an additional 288,603 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $166.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.23 and a 200-day moving average of $173.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.94.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

