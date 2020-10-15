Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $370,000 Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of CME Group by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,946,000 after acquiring an additional 640,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after acquiring an additional 637,407 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of CME Group by 613.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,779,000 after acquiring an additional 511,914 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of CME Group by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,438,000 after acquiring an additional 361,711 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CME Group by 10,433.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,359,000 after acquiring an additional 288,603 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock opened at $166.70 on Thursday. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.94.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.