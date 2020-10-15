Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Holdings Cut by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Northern Trust by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.95. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

