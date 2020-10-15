Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,545,700,000 after buying an additional 3,501,094 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 387.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 681,158 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,730,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

