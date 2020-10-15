Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 23.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Timken in the third quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth approximately $846,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 639.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,492 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $189,509.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,860.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 7,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $378,193.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,084.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Timken from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87. Timken Co has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Timken Co will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

