Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,185,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 703,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 367,924 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 912,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,078,000 after acquiring an additional 308,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,213,000 after purchasing an additional 303,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,906,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 275,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

FR opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Robert W. Baird raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities lowered First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

