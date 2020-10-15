Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Linde by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.72.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $234.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.88. The firm has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $260.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

