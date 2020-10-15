Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 334.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,980 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,929,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $427.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

