Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 334.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after buying an additional 59,980 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,929,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.00.

ROP stock opened at $427.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.10 and a 200-day moving average of $386.10. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

