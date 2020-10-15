Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 12 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Booking by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,820.96.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,732.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,794.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,639.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

