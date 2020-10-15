Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,329,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 153.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

