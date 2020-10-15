Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,108,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after buying an additional 32,751,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after buying an additional 13,794,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,374,000 after buying an additional 81,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,778,301.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,725.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $969,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,773 shares of company stock worth $34,576,732 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

NYSE EW opened at $85.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average is $84.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

