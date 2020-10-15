Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Position Lowered by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 843.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after buying an additional 157,289 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $1,007,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 253,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 91,541 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.95, a PEG ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

