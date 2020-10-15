BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.07.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BIOLASE will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLASE stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 107,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BIOLASE as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.