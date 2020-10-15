Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.10.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

