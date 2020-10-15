AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZEK opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $42.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 276,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,286,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,023,365.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $99,417.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,708 shares of company stock worth $13,489,791 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

