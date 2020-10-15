Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) had its price objective upped by Alliance Global Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Itamar Medical from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itamar Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.17.

ITMR stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $240.06 million, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITMR. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,363,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

