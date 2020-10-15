Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Major Shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger Sells 1,550,000 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $107,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Long Opportunitie Tiger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Wednesday, October 7th, Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,250,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $99,712,500.00.

Shares of RUN opened at $63.27 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $82.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,320.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.