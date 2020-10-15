Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radware currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. Radware has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.99 million. Radware had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Radware’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Radware in the second quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Radware in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Radware by 33.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Radware by 71.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Radware in the first quarter valued at $251,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

