Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ APVO opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $11.73.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.