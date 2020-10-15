MasTec Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 919 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 899% compared to the average daily volume of 92 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 111.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in MasTec by 150.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE:MTZ opened at $47.80 on Thursday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.