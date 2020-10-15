Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $235.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $175.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Workday from $162.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Workday from $181.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.23.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY opened at $230.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.66. Workday has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.10, for a total transaction of $2,043,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,428 shares of company stock valued at $77,862,581. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 54.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.