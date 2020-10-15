Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) to Hold

NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Shares of PAE opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. NTN Buzztime has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09.

NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.97 million.

About NTN Buzztime

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

