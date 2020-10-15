Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) PT Raised to $32.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley Securities from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WWW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,780.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $47,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $464,947 over the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 30.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.