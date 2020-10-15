Wedbush Increases Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $70.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.11% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

NYSE DIN opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $956.90 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.1% in the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 163,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at about $605,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 29.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.