Analysts Set S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) PT at $362.23

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $362.23.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI opened at $351.51 on Monday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.62 and a 200-day moving average of $326.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

