Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Paypal were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Paypal by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paypal by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,032,539,000 after purchasing an additional 802,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paypal by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,980,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $955,538,000 after purchasing an additional 855,989 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities increased their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

PYPL opened at $203.60 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $212.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.20. The firm has a market cap of $238.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

