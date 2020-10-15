CX Institutional Buys 191 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in VF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 298.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in VF by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VF stock opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised VF from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VF from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

