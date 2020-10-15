Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 419 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,604,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

NYSE SNE opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11. Sony Corp has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

