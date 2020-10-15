Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Trading 9.1% Higher

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.47. 797,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 509,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 7.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,762 shares of company stock worth $169,633. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.