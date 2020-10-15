Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 44,202 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.79.

TMUS stock opened at $116.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.67. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.