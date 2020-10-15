AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Holdings Boosted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

