Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Trading 11.7% Higher

Shares of Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.12. 1,764,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 477% from the average session volume of 305,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 35.78% and a negative net margin of 3,545.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 153.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Evogene worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

