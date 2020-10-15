Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,973,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.48.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

