Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.31. 203,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 208,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 14,341.11% and a negative return on equity of 451.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 138.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,112.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 116.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

