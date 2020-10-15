Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 59.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE:ED opened at $82.24 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.46.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.