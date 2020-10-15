Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,456 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36.

