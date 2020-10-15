BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $639.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $646.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 30.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.