First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FDT opened at $51.46 on Thursday. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

