Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens upped their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

