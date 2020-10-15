Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG)’s share price rose 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 633,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 281,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Oblong alerts:

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 80.32%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.