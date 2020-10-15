Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,026 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,631,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,033 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after acquiring an additional 964,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

ALL opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.25.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

