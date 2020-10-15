Tiaa Fsb Sells 596 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average is $79.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

