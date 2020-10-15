Tiaa Fsb Purchases 16,095 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 834,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,477 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,075,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,456,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,797,000 after purchasing an additional 113,721 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,843,000 after purchasing an additional 490,600 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.