Tiaa Fsb Sells 10,591 Shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of CARR opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $33.47.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

