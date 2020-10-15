Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,030 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of DaVita worth $18,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in DaVita by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in DaVita by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in DaVita by 0.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 200,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 47.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

In related news, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $332,049.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,991,806 shares in the company, valued at $175,278,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,350 shares of company stock worth $17,982,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.76. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.65. DaVita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

