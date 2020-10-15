Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 288,539 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,539 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $20,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,007,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,661,000 after buying an additional 1,118,805 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,342,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 702,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,981,000 after acquiring an additional 242,238 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,008.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 238,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 226,849 shares during the period.

FHLC opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $55.01.

