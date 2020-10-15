Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,340 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CSX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,477,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,875,000 after buying an additional 3,731,213 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CSX by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,057,000 after buying an additional 4,400,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CSX by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,252,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,580,000 after acquiring an additional 885,854 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

